NBA Executive Considers Spurs Center Ideal Hornets Trade Target

Could the Hornets end up trading for Spurs center Jakob Poeltl?

The San Antonio Spurs are currently at the early stage of a rebuilding effort. They moved their only All-Star talent to a new team by trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade return was built heavily on future draft capital ahead of what is widely considered a loaded draft class. 

With no shortage of salary cap space at their disposal, the Spurs haven't been aggressively seeking to add external talent. They could be positioned to trade some veteran talent instead of adding more assets to fuel a successful rebuild. 

Age and contract status are critical indicators for potential trade candidates on rebuilding teams. Jakob Poeltl, 26, is entering the final year of his current contract. Do the Spurs want to pay him a long-term deal that begins when he's 27, as they are at the start of a rebuild? If not, they can capitalize on his trade value now. 

In a conversation with NBA Analysis Network, one league executive mentioned Jakob Poeltl and Myles Turner as two logical trade targets for the Charlotte Hornets to pursue to anchor their defense. 

“The Hornets have to get a proven defensive anchor if they want to be a threat next season. Mark Williams could develop into being that, but it takes time for bigs to get to that level. Someone like Myles Turner or Jakob Poeltl could be attainable. Both are on expiring deals and are playing for rebuilding teams.”

The Hornets make much sense as a potential trade suitor for Poeltl. Charlotte has been deploying stopgap, underwhelming center options in recent seasons but used a first-round pick to select Mark Williams in this year's draft. Regardless, if the goal is to compete immediately, he may not be ready to make a significant impact. 

By pursuing a trade for either Myles Turner or Poeltl, the Hornets would elevate their defense in the short-term and maximize depth at the center spot. Their expiring contract status will undoubtedly impact the price for both players, but each would bring a significant boost. 

Likely being without Miles Bridges will make it challenging for the Hornets to put up such dynamic results as they did just a season ago. As a result, there has to be improvement achieved defensively, and the quickest way to accomplish that is by acquiring a paint protector like Turner or Poeltl. 

NBA Executive Considers Spurs Center Ideal Hornets Trade Target

By Grant Afseth1 hour ago

