Could Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Be Rudy Gobert Replacement for Jazz?

The Jazz moved on from Rudy Gobert and now need a center. Could the Spurs capitalize with a Jakob Poeltl trade?

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild after moving Dejounte Murray in a trade to the Atlanta Hawks. The return they received featured three future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap. Their future will be built on the draft.

Many are wondering about what's next for the Spurs with the remaining veteran talents on their roster. Names like Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and Jakob Poeltl each could be better suited being traded to a contender in exchange for draft capital.

Poeltl stands out as a trade candidate in particular. He's coming off a career-year with averages of 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks. He will be just 27-years-old before the start of the 2021-22 season and will earn $9.4 million on an expiring salary.

Using cap space to re-sign veteran players typically isn't the best course of action for a rebuilding franchise. A team with aspirations to compete with a need at the center spot would be an ideal trade suitor for suitor. After moving on from Rudy Gobert, could the Utah Jazz be a logical destination for Poeltl? Right now, the reporting suggests they are aiming to remain competitive with Donovan Mitchell.

In a trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a trade package for the Jazz to acquire Poeltl from the Spurs. In exchange, a 2023 first-round pick and Rudy Gay would be headed to San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs Receive: F Rudy Gay, 2023 First-Round Pick (UTA)

Utah Jazz Receive: C Jakob Poeltl

The Spurs would receive Rudy Gay as a salary filler in this trade in order to add another 2023 first-round pick. He is set to earn $6.2 million during the 2022-23 season and has a $6.5 million player option for 2023-24. There appears to be a prime outlook for a buyout.

San Antonio would capitalize on the trade value of Poeltl before he enters what will be the final year of his current contract. He's a stable contributor that does a lot of things well, but the ceiling for what he can become is limited. Capitalizing on his value would be ideal.

For the Jazz, they would need to be committed to keeping Mitchell for this trade to be worthwhile. Making such a move for an expiring contract all for the situation to end with Mitchell being traded has legitimate potential to be a rough outcome. The savings going from Gobert's $205 million contract would be massive.

