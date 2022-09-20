Skip to main content

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Worth 2 1st-Round Picks in Trade?

It's doubtful that the San Antonio Spurs will get what they're asking for with Jakob Poeltl in trade talks. However, this could just be a typical negotiating tactic.

When you're in basketball purgatory like the San Antonio Spurs currently are – although there's a chance they could bottom out in the West this year – nobody on the roster is safe when it comes to potential trades.

This is especially true when it comes to Spurs veterans Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl. San Antonio's asking price for Richardson is reasonable, although it's hard to envision another team giving up a first-round pick for him right now. With Poeltl, however, the Spurs' asking price somewhat resembles the inflation that's going on within our economy right now.

“Sources say Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson are the two Spurs players most commonly involved in trade talk. While the Spurs have dropped their asking price for the utilization of their salary cap space, their asking price for Poeltl and Richardson remains high," writes SpursTalk’s L.J. Ellis.

"For Richardson, the Spurs are requesting a first round pick. For Poeltl, the Spurs are asking for two first rounders.”

Saying Poeltl isn't worth two first-round picks isn't a knock on his talent. Rather, it's just an acknowledgment of what positions are more important and in higher demand around the NBA right now. In a league that's dominated by wings, giving up two firsts for a center might not be the most logical move. That said, anything is possible, as we've seen teams do even more desperate moves in the past.

Poeltl appeared in 68 games for the Spurs last season and averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29 minute per game. He shot 61.8 percent from the field.

