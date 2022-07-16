Keldon Johnson Agrees to Contract Extension with Spurs: Details

Johnson is set to enter his fourth year in the NBA this fall.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension with the team, per reports from The Athletic Thursday.

Johnson, who is represented by Klutch Sports, agent Lucas Newton, and Klutch CEO Rich Paul, was set to be a restricted free agent next offseason as his four-year, $10 million rookie contract was coming to a close.

The Spurs exercised the team option to Johnson on Oct. 18, which had guaranteed him $3.8 million in earnings for next season, per Spotrac.

Johnson, 22, was the No. 29 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2019 draft. He was the team's second-leading scorer last season, with averages of 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His 74 starts was the most of anyone on the roster.

Johnson has also more than doubled his 3-point makes in each of his three seasons. After going an efficient, but low total of 13-22 from that range as a rookie, he bumped it up to 60-181 during his second season. And following the conclusion off year three in April, he tied former Spurs great Patty Mills for ninth-most 3s in a single season in franchise history after going 159-399 from deep, which led the team and was good for a respectable 39 percent.

Johnson is set to be the Spurs top offensive option in wake of the Dejounte Murray trade on June 29 that sent the All-Star and center Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks in return for a haul of future first-round draft picks and forward Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari signed with the Boston Celtics Tuesday after the Spurs waived him in an expected move.

The Spurs are entering a clear rebuilding phase following the Murray trade. But with Johnson's new extension agreed upon, the Spurs have made clear their intent to keep him as a centerpiece for the future.

