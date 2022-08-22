Spurs Daily: Roby Ecstatic to Join Team; Latest on Star Trade Talks

Inside The Spurs compiles links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise, along with what's trending around the league.

1. Isaiah Roby Always Saw Himself with Spurs

In an offseason of loss, the Spurs might have had one of the most underrated gains by picking up former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby in July.

"This is a dream come true," Roby said in an interview with 1011Now. "Growing up, when I did in 2003 when I first started really watching basketball, and being able to see those great Spurs teams. Now being part of that organization is just awesome."

2. Spurs' Schedule Among Hardest in NBA

While the Spurs will be playing the same 29 teams as the rest of their NBA brethren, the team is in a difficult spot, the makeup is the second-hardest in basketball ahead of only partners-in-rebuilding, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3. Spurs Factor Into LeBron James' Decision to Sign Lakers Deal?

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James was simply not interested in his options when it came to potential teams to sign with next summer.

“For LeBron James, he looked at the free agency landscape next summer, who might have cap space, and there was nothing that interested him enough, I’m told, to keep that option open and go into the season on an expiring contract.”

The Spurs are among the teams set to hold massive salary cap space next offseason. After moving on from Dejounte Murray to undergo a long-term rebuild, it shouldn't be a surprise that James wasn't intrigued.

4. LOOK: Manu Ginobili with New Spurs Signee Alize Johnson

Manu Ginobili and Alize Johnson were seen together in Spurs gear just a few days after the deal was announced.

5. Major Trade Discussions Still Need Progress

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant both remain available and are at the forefront of NBA trade rumors as training camp nears.

For Mitchell, the New York Knicks remain the most frequently linked trade suitor. However, teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards also remain in the mix.

The top trade suitors linked to Durant include the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors with the Phoenix Suns considered behind. Recently, the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as a potential threat, but other teams have mostly just inquired as opposed to progressing.

As far as Kyrie Irving is concerned, he's focused on the Brooklyn Nets and the team has communicated to teams they desire to keep him this season.

