Spurs Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Close to Retiring?

The San Antonio Spurs made one of the biggest free agency signings in franchise history when they signed four-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge in July 2015.

But after six seasons in San Antonio, Aldridge's career as a Spur came to an end when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.

Now, his NBA career could be coming to a close as well.

Sports Illustrated senior writers Howard Beck and Chris Mannix recently said on the Crossover NBA podcast that they believe Aldridge could be on the brink of retiring after a 16-year career in the NBA.

Aldridge, 37, is still unsigned this offseason after playing 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season where he averaged a respectable 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one block per game.

A young team could use his veteran presence and lethal mid-range scoring ability, but it's possible his age and lack of defensive impact has strayed teams away.

Still, Aldridge is 44th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 20,558 points and has never averaged less than 12 points in a season after his rookie year in 2006-07.

Aldridge was named to three All-Star teams during his time with the Spurs. He averaged a career-best 19.5 points while he was with the team, adding eight rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

