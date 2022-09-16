Skip to main content
Spurs Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Close to Retiring?

Spurs Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Close to Retiring?

Aldridge's career as a Spur came to an end when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.

© Justin Ford, USA TODAY

Aldridge's career as a Spur came to an end when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.

The San Antonio Spurs made one of the biggest free agency signings in franchise history when they signed four-time All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge in July 2015. 

But after six seasons in San Antonio, Aldridge's career as a Spur came to an end when the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in 2021.

Now, his NBA career could be coming to a close as well.

Sports Illustrated senior writers Howard Beck and Chris Mannix recently said on the Crossover NBA podcast that they believe Aldridge could be on the brink of retiring after a 16-year career in the NBA. 

Aldridge, 37, is still unsigned this offseason after playing 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season where he averaged a respectable 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and one block per game.

A young team could use his veteran presence and lethal mid-range scoring ability, but it's possible his age and lack of defensive impact has strayed teams away. 

Still, Aldridge is 44th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 20,558 points and has never averaged less than 12 points in a season after his rookie year in 2006-07.

Aldridge was named to three All-Star teams during his time with the Spurs. He averaged a career-best 19.5 points while he was with the team, adding eight rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

lamarcus aldridge
News

Spurs Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Close to Retiring?

By Zach Dimmitt
Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
News

Should Hornets Trade for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Before Season?

By Grant Afseth
Manu Ginobili
News

'I'm The Manu of Football': Lionel Messi Praises Spurs, Argentina Legend

By Jeremy Brener
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

'He's A Wizard': Thunder Star Speaks on Ex Spurs Shooting Guru

By Grant Afseth
pop hammon
News

WATCH: Spurs' Gregg Popovich Has Message for Becky Hammon, Aces After Game 2 of WNBA Finals

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_12365778
News

2020 NBA Re-Draft: Where Do Devin Vassell, Tre Jones Land for Spurs?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_13656198
News

Hall of Fame Spurs: Will Tony Parker Join Tim Duncan & Manu Ginobili in 2023?

By Dalton Trigg
Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

WATCH: Spurs' Manu Ginobili's Hall of Fame Full Speech

By Grant Afseth
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs
News

'I Learned So Much': Spurs' Manu Ginobili Thanks Tim Duncan

By Grant Afseth