San Antonio Looks For Gritty Performance in Portland With Multiple Players Out
The San Antonio Spurs look to get above .500 and make it two wins in a row as they travel to Portland to take on the Trailblazers on Friday night. The game features the No. 1 and No. 3 picks in the 2023 draft in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson as each team looks to build momentum as the calendar gets closer to Christmas.
San Antonio enters the game shorthanded as Stephon Castle, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones are all unavailable with various injuries. Portland's Deandre Ayton is questionable with an illness, but big man Donovan Clingan is set to make his return after a seven-game absence along with Robert Williams who's missed the last six.
Wembanyama and company defeated the Trailblazers in San Antonio in November, and are coming off a hard-fought victory over the Pelicans on Sunday. Portland is 8-16 and is four games behind the Spurs in the standings but San Antonio's 3-9 road record and its myriad of injuries make this a dangerous game for the Spurs. Portland looks to end a four-game losing streak as the Trailblazers have lost six of its last seven games.
Wembanyama is looking to extend a streak of his own on Friday as he looks for his fifth consecutive double-double after posing 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots against the Pelicans on Sunday to end a three-game Spurs losing streak.
- FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- NBA League Pass
- Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT