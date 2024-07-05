Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle comes to the franchise as a rookie with plenty to offer, but interestingly enough, now being a signed member of the Silver & Black is the only connection he's ever had with the Spurs.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tim Duncan in action against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tim Duncan in action against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The San Antonio Spurs are a storied franchise.

Between the five NBA championships they've brought home, the players who have made it possible and the coach who's seen it all, it's hard not to think of the past when it comes to the South Texas franchise. Stephon Castle is, fittingly, no different.

Coming from UConn, the guard showed lots of promise on the court with his strong basketball IQ and versatility. He can hold his own on defense and play multiple positions on offense, which makes him a good fit for the Spurs as they look to get back into contention.

Interestingly enough, now being a Spur isn't the only connection Castle has with San Antonio. His dad, Stacey, also played before him and even spent a handful of seasons as the teammate of Tim Duncan at Wake Forest back in 1993. Perhaps that's where his love for the game comes from.

Or, maybe, that just means he was always meant to be a Spur.

Watch the latest episode of the The San Antonio Minute to learn more:

