The San Antonio Minute: What to Expect Ahead of Media Day, Training Camp

The San Antonio Spurs' season is quickly approaching, so what can you expect from San Antonio Spurs On SI ahead of Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era?

Matt Guzman

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) and Keldon Johnson (3) react after an overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center.
Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) and Keldon Johnson (3) react after an overtime victory over the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
As the San Antonio Spurs gear up for Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era, there remain plenty of unknowns.

Which players ultimately make the roster, the projected starting lineup and the roles of each newcomer sit atop that list, and with media day just around the corner, there will be plenty of answers.

Until then — and afterward — be sure to stick with San Antonio Spurs On SI for full team coverage, including position group previews, player features and plenty of Wembanyama content.

Check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out more:

Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

