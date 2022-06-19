ESPN Way-Too-Early Power Rankings: Where Do Spurs Land?

The San Antonio Spurs will officially enter prime offseason mode this Thursday with the start of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Spurs have three first-round picks at No. 9, 20, and 25, as well as a second-round pick at No. 38.

And though it hasn't become official yet, the free agency negotiating period will likely begin when the new league year starts on July 1. The Spurs have optimal spending room to work with, leaving fans a lot to be hopeful for heading into next season.

But with loads of work to do, the Spurs are still considered one of the league's rebuilding teams, according to the post-Finals power rankings ESPN released Friday.

With title odds of +25000, the Spurs come in at No. 21 in the rankings. Here's what ESPN had to say: "After back-to-back play-in tournament defeats, the Spurs have a chance to make a splash this offseason with three first-round picks (Nos. 9, 20, and 25). They are one of a handful of teams that enter the offseason with cap space. San Antonio has a young core in place with Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell. Add in the picks and cap space, and they have a chance to get back to the playoffs in 2022-23.

The Spurs are considered the fifth-worst team in the Western Conference per these rankings and the second-worst in the Southwest Division. Only the Houston Rockets (No. 29) were worse.

Other division rivals like the Memphis Grizzlies (No. 4) and Dallas Mavericks (No. 5) made it into the top five and should give Dejounte Murray and the Spurs trouble for the foreseeable future with the generational backcourt talents of Ja Morant for Memphis and Luka Doncic for the Mavs.

Depending on how this Thursday plays out, post-draft power rankings should give a better picture as to where the Spurs stand headed into the 2022-23 season.

