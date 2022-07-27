Spurs Preseason Schedule Revealed

The Spurs open up the preseason on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up Summer League play in Las Vegas on July 16, as the team went 1-4.

The organization revealed the 2022 preseason schedule Tuesday, as the Spurs will play five preseason games over an 11-day stretch in early October.

Here's the schedule:

Sunday, Oct 2 - @ Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 6 - vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. C.T.

Sunday, Oct. 9 - vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. C.T.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - @ Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. C.T.

Though winning isn't necessarily a priority in the preseason, the players will still have their work cut out for them against some young and talented teams.

The opener against the Rockets in Toyota Center will pin the Spurs upon against a team that arguably has some of the most untapped potential in the league, as Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jae'Sean Tate are on the cusp of becoming an elite team in the coming seasons.

The Magic are on a similar track, as the team selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick last month. He proved in Summer League that he was worthy of the selection and then some.

The Pelicans were of the NBA's major risers last season and are only going to get better this fall.

The Spurs will play their second-to-last preseason game against a rebuilding Jazz team before closing things out against the Thunder, who are also on a path toward becoming a force in the foreseeable future.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.