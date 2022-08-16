Skip to main content

LOOK: Does Video Leak Reveal Spurs Home Schedule?

The NBA is set to reveal the complete, 82-game schedule Wednesday.

The NBA is set to announce the official release of the 2022-23 regular-season schedule for all 30 teams Wednesday. Multiple marquee matchups have already been leaked ahead. 

And entering a rebuilding year, the San Antonio Spurs have yet to have any games on their schedule leak out to the public. But in a video obtained by Kens5 Tuesday, a season-ticket holder apparently got the inside track on some of the potential games like the team's home-opener, Dejounte Murray's return to San Antonio, and when the Spurs might travel to Austin for games at the Moody Center.

Per the video, the Spurs will open up the season at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 against the Charlotte Hornets and rising young star LaMelo Ball before another home game on Friday, Oct. 28 agains the Chicago Bulls and former Spur DeMar DeRozan. 

The ticket website also shows that Murray will be making his looming return to the Alamo City with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, March 19. 

Per the video, other key home matchups include meetings with the Los Angeles Lakers and former Spur Lonnie Walker IV on Friday, Nov. 25 and with the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Kens5 reporter Jeff Garcia points out that home games against the defending champion Golden State Warriors are not included on the list for the AT&T Center, meaning these matchups could take place at the Alamodome or at the Moody Center on the UT Austin campus. 

Everything is unofficial at this point, but the video provides an interesting potential look at some of the highly-anticipated matchups for the upcoming season. 

