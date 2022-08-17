Full Spurs Schedule Released for 2022-23 Season

The league released the complete 82-game slate for all 30 teams Wednesday.

The 2022-23 NBA schedule is here.



The league released a complete 82-game slate for all 30 teams Wednesday and the San Antonio Spurs now know who they’ll be facing and when.



Here’s the Spurs’ full schedule:



San Antonio has an intriguing home-opening matchup on Sunday, Oct. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets and rising young star LaMelo Ball.

San Antonio will then hit the road for four-straight away games before returning home to face the Chicago Bulls and former Spur DeMar DeRozan on Friday, Oct. 28.

The Spurs have another long five-game road trip on the west coast in mid November. The team will play a whopping five games in seven days.

The Spurs will also host superstar Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on New Year's Eve.

The annual Rodeo Road Trip in February includes Eastern Conference matchups with the Bulls, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks.

About a month after, former Spurs All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray will be making his looming return to the Alamo City with the Hawks on Sunday, March 19.

The highly-anticipated home-away-from-home game at the Alamodome on Friday, Jan. 13 will be against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The games in Austin at the Moody Center will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 6 and against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, April 8.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.