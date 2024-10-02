San Antonio Spurs and Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
The San Antonio Spurs and BWT Alpine Formula One Team have teamed up to unveil a new headwear and clothing collaboration, produced in partnership with global lifestyle brand New Era, per Wednesday release.
The limited-edition collection, which includes five pieces featuring both the Spurs’ and Alpine’s iconic branding, will be available for purchase starting Monday, Oct. 14.
Fans can shop the collection online at SpursFanShop.com, AlpineCars.com, NewEraCap.eu, and NewEraCap.com at 10 a.m. CT.
It will also be available at the Paris Motor Show, as well as pop-up retail locations during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.
The capsule collection includes three specially designed hats, a satin bomber jacket, and race jerseys featuring driver numbers and co-branded elements.
New Era, founded in 1920, is renowned for crafting high-quality headwear and has expanded into a leading brand in apparel and accessories. With over 500 licenses, New Era influences sports, fashion, and lifestyle culture across the globe.
BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Alpine is a French sports car brand, known for its innovative engineering and racing heritage.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a community-focused organization that manages several teams and venues in South Texas, including the San Antonio Spurs.
