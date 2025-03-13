San Antonio Spurs Announce Major De'Aaron Fox News
After losing eight of their last 11 games, the San Antonio Spurs have fallen to 27-37 on the season and are just half of a game ahead of the 13th-place Portland Trail Blazers.
With their 2024-25 campaign already in the dirt, the Spurs have made a huge decision to start building toward next season.
Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery to repair tendon damage in his left pinkie, cutting his debut San Antonio season short. The team has made their official announcement on the decision.
"The San Antonio Spurs today announced that De'Aaron Fox will undergo surgery to repair the extensor tendon in his left fifth finger and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season," the Spurs announced. "Fox sustained the injury during training camp in October while with the Sacramento Kings and has played through the tendon damage all season, including since being acquired by San Antonio on February 3."
The Spurs confirmed that Fox would undergo the procedure on Tuesday in LA and is expected to recover and be good to go by the 2025-26 season.
"The surgery will be performed on Tuesday in Los Angeles," the Spurs continued. "Fox is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
The Spurs are certainly ready for the offseason to roll around, as they will have to play their final 18 games without star duo De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama.
