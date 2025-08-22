San Antonio Spurs Announce Massive $2 Billion Commitment
As the new San Antonio Spurs usher in a new era with Victor Wembanyama at the helm, it's clear that the team wants to return to being at the forefront of the NBA. They've been aggressive in pursuing new stars, stacking up capital, and now they want a new building to go along with it.
In July, the Spurs announced a pledge to commit over $1 billion to building a new arena in what was known as 'Project Marvel'. In August, they pledged to do something even bigger.
On Thursday, San Antonio Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt made an announcement after the city voted on whether the team could have a new arena.
"This project is about more than an arena. It’s about pride in who we are as a city and belief in what San Antonio can become," Holt said. "The Spurs are investing over $2 billion because we believe in San Antonio’s future."
"That includes a $500 million direct contribution toward the arena, covering 100% of cost overruns, guaranteeing $1.4 billion in private development and $75 million in community benefits. There will be no impact on local residents’ taxes and no money diverted from the city’s general fund," Holt added.
Holt also announced that the potential new arena will be publicly owned and built with the intention of breathing new life into the downtown area.
"This will be a true public-private partnership. The arena will be publicly owned, funded by visitors, and built to revitalize our downtown, create jobs and give future generations a place to celebrate together," Holt added.
What Comes Next For the Spurs?
On Thursday, it was revealed that the San Antonio City Council approved the Spurs arena term sheet. The arena is expected to cost $1.3 billion, but the Spurs aren't completely in the clear yet. On November 4, voters will have to decide whether or not they approve a venue tax allocation for the county's contribution to the building.
"Now, the next step belongs to the people of Bexar County. On November 4, voters will have the opportunity to decide on this project, and we are hopeful they will join us in saying yes to the future of our city," Holt concluded in his statement.
The power of a new arena can be massive for any sports team. After seeing what the LA Clippers have done with the Intuit Dome this season, it shows just how important a new arena can be.
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs Legend Eyeing Coaching Role in NBA
How Hiring a Former All-Star Can Help Victor Wembanyama
NBA Players React to San Antonio Spurs Champion's Career Announcement