San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds: Can Wembanyama Lead a Western Conference Upset?
Ah, the NBA regular season is finally back, and it feels like a breath of fresh air.
The San Antonio Spurs are looking much improved after a tough season last year. With Victor Wembanyama leading the charge, it’s exciting to think about how he could elevate his game even more in 2024-2025.
The Spurs are blending young talent with seasoned experience, and it’s a fascinating mix.
In the offseason, they brought in veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, who will play crucial roles as quasi-coaches for the younger guys. Their leadership will be invaluable as the team finds its rhythm.
We also can’t forget about No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle. He’s already turning heads in the backcourt, showing promise during the preseason, and he’ll be teaming up with Paul, which should be a fun duo to watch.
The roster looks promising overall, with Julian Champagnie seemingly taking a big step forward and familiar faces like Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins returning.
As we dive into the Western Conference season, let’s see how the bettors at BetMGM are sizing up the Spurs.
WESTERN CONFERENCE ODDS - BET MGM
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +300
- Denver Nuggets: +500
- Dallas Mavericks: +500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +500
- Phoenix Suns: +1200
- Los Angeles Lakers: +2000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +1400
- Golden State Warriors: +2000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +2000
- Sacramento Kings: +2500
- Los Angeles Clippers: +6600
- Houston Rockets: +3000
- San Antonio Spurs: +8000
- Utah Jazz: +25000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +50000