Spurs Rookie Blake Wesley Exits vs. T-Wolves with Injury

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The San Antonio Spurs were already littered with injuries headed into Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, their third meeting with their Western Conference foe in the last week.

Josh Richardson (back), Jeremy Sochan (illness) and Devin Vassell (knee) were all announced out prior to tip. But in the second quarter, the Spurs lost Wesley for the night as well after he banged knees with T-Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels and immediately appeared to feel some discomfort.

Wesley was fouled on the play and was able to attempt the pair of free throws, as he hit 1 of 2. But as the Wolves took the ball down the court, Wesley signaled to the sideline that he needed to be subbed out and had a visible limp.

Late in the second quarter, the Bally Sports broadcast announced that the rookie would miss the remainder of the game.

Wesley made his NBA debut in Friday's 129-124 win over the Chicago Bulls and looked impressive. Even against a talented Bulls team, Wesley still totaled 10 points on 2 of 3 shooting from deep to go along with four assists in just 15 minutes.

The Spurs lead the Timberwolves as the second quarter draws to a close at the AT&T Center. The team will rely on starting point guard Tre Jones to continue carrying the load in Wesley's absence.

