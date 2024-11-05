Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Out for Game vs. Clippers with Thumb Injury

After leaving the first half early, the San Antonio Spurs announced that Jeremy Sochan will be out for the remainder of the game with a left thumb injury. His status beyond Monday's contest is unknown.

Oct 31, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
As the San Antonio Spurs look to secure a third straight win, this time on the road against James Harden and the LA Clippers, they'll be without Jeremy Sochan for the second half.

After heading to the locker room prior to the midway break, the team announced that Sochan sustained a left-thumb injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the contest. Monday evening, he tallied four points, three rebounds and one each steal and assist in just 12 minutes.

This season, Sochan has been a big catalyst for San Antonio since returning to his role as a power forward. He struggled last season at point guard, but has been thriving to begin the year — averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds on over 50 percent shooting from the field.

"He's just a guy who's energy always goes in the right direction," Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said of his teammate. "His will to sacrifice for the team ... It's a pleasure to share the court with him."

Sochan's status beyond Monday's contest is unknown, but for the Silver & Black, the hope is that he isn't gone for long.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

