Spurs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening at Barclays Center with sights set on securing the first win of 2023.

The Spurs (12-24) have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games, which included a heart-breaking 126-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic on New Year's Eve Saturday.

Brooklyn (24-12) heads into the New Year as one of the league's hottest team's. After a slow start to the season that was filled with more turmoil than wins, the Nets have turned things around, winning their last 11 games and rising up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

The dynamic scoring presence of stars Kevin Durant (29.7 points) and Kyrie Irving (26.2) has lifted the Nets out of their early-season hole and has the team looking like a championship contender.

San Antonio now finds itself with an opportunity to put an end to Brooklyn's 11-game winning streak in what would arguably be the team's most impressive win so far this season.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs): Blake Wesley - OUT (G-League), Dominic Barlow - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Charles Bassey - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Keita Bates-Diop - OUT (non-COVID illness), Devin Vassell - Questionable (left knee soreness)

INJURY REPORT (Nets): David Duke Jr. - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Kessler Edwards - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Alondes Williams - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Joe Harris - Questionable (left knee soreness)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (12-24), Brooklyn Nets (24-12)

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO: Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS: Nets -12.5

NEXT UP: The Spurs will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

FINAL WORD: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Spurs' effort in loss to the Mavs and Luka Doncic.

“Yeah, we had a good team effort and individual effort on him, but he’s an amazing player,” Popovich said of Doncic's performance. “His IQ is off the charts. So, we would rather win than lose like everybody else in the world, but (I’m) really proud of their effort."

