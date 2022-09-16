Should Hornets Trade for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Before Season?

The start of training camps around the NBA is near, and the San Antonio Spurs still have plenty of business they could do if interested. Among the options is a trade sending Jakob Poeltl to a team needing a center.

Poelt, 26, is entering the final year of his three-year, $26.25 million contract and is coming off a career-year averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 29.0 minutes per game. He is set to earn just under $9.4 million this season.

Poeltl is a technician with angles and timing as the anchor of a defense. He's also a highly efficient finisher in the paint. Unless a team is specifically needing a stretch-five, he fits the mold of what a team needs in a center on both ends.

Among the top teams seeking to be competitive in 2022-23 that needs a center is the Charlotte Hornets. They are projected to start Mason Plumlee to begin the season but have Mark Williams, who was selected No. 15 overall in this year's NBA Draft, developing behind him.

It tends to take some time for young players to develop into being an impact player, but it varies on a case-by-case basis. Developing timing as a rim protector is among the more challenging things to master.

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network created a scenario that sends Poeltl to the Hornets. In exchange, Charlotte would send Mason Plumlee and a 2023 first-round pick (via Denver Nuggets) to San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Mason Plumlee, 2023 First-Round Pick (DEN via CHA)

Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Jakob Poeltl

For the Spurs, it's needed to land a first-round pick in a trade that sends Poeltl to a new destination. Regardless of one of the better starting centers in the NBA. While the Nuggets' pick likely will be in the 20s, it still checks the main box required.

The Spurs would be able to utilize Plumlee as a stopgap option at the center position as they aim to sink to the bottom of the standings. He can offer a helpful veteran presence without being too impactful to where it hurts draft positioning.

For the Hornets, not giving up any of their own draft picks has to be a requirement at this point. They have been blown out of the play-in tournament the last few seasons and the talent level on their roster has regressed given Bridges' off-court conduct.

Overall, this trade appears to be a win-win for the Spurs and Hornets. San Antonio doesn't have to take on a bad contract and gets a first-round pick. Meanwhile, Charlotte improves at the center position without giving up a lot of value.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

