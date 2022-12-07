Spurs Ex Devin Brown Named to San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The former San Antonio Spurs guard and UTSA Roadrunner is officially being honored by the Alamo City.

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Brown has been named as a member of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023. A ceremony was held on Tuesday to celebrate the athletic achievements of Brown and four other individuals.

Brown, who went undrafted after being a standout with the hometown UTSA Roadrunners, signed with the Spurs on a training camp deal in 2002 but was cut before the season began. However, he eventually proved he belonged with the team in a full-time role and signed a guaranteed deal in 2003 after impressing in the Summer League.



Brown then spent time with the Denver Nuggets and the Fayetteville Patriots before joining the Spurs again in the 2003-04 season. It was here where he really began to shine.

In San Antonio's 2005 championship season, Brown averaged 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 67 appearances during the regular season. He appeared in six games during the thrilling seven-game series against the Detroit Pistons that gave the Spurs their third title in franchise history. In Game 4, Brown had eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

Brown would go on to play for the New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. His final year in the NBA came with the Bulls in 2010.

