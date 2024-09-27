San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell to Miss Start of 2024-25 Season Due to Foot Injury
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is expected to miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season as he recovers from a foot injury. According to a team update released on Friday, Vassell is participating in non-contact basketball activities but won’t be available for the opener.
His status will be reassessed on Nov. 1.
Vassell, a key contributor for the Spurs, played in 68 games last season before a stress reaction in the third metatarsal of his right foot forced him to miss the final eight games of the regular season. He underwent surgery to address the injury and has since been working on his rehabilitation.
While the team remains optimistic about his eventual return, Vassell’s absence will be felt early on, as the Spurs look to build on last season’s developments. His shooting, defense, and versatility were crucial components of the team’s performance, and his recovery will be closely monitored.
