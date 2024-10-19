Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Finalize Two-Way Deal with Standout Rookie Riley Minix

An undrafted forward from Morehead State, Minix is proving his worth in San Antonio.

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) drives past Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have awarded their final two-way contract to rookie forward Riley Minix, a 24-year-old out of Morehead State. The decision comes after a strong preseason performance, where Minix averaged 7.7 points and shot an impressive 70% from the field (8-of-12).

Minix initially joined the Spurs on an Exhibit 10 contract in July after going undrafted in June.

During his collegiate career at Morehead State, the 6-foot-7 forward posted impressive stats, averaging 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 34.9% from three-point range.

His sharpshooting has continued into his time with the Spurs, where he shot 50% from beyond the arc during the Summer League and 57.1% in limited preseason action.

While it remains to be seen if Minix will secure a spot on the Spurs' 15-man roster, his chances appear slim.

