San Antonio Spurs Finalize Two-Way Deal with Standout Rookie Riley Minix
The San Antonio Spurs have awarded their final two-way contract to rookie forward Riley Minix, a 24-year-old out of Morehead State. The decision comes after a strong preseason performance, where Minix averaged 7.7 points and shot an impressive 70% from the field (8-of-12).
Minix initially joined the Spurs on an Exhibit 10 contract in July after going undrafted in June.
During his collegiate career at Morehead State, the 6-foot-7 forward posted impressive stats, averaging 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 34.9% from three-point range.
His sharpshooting has continued into his time with the Spurs, where he shot 50% from beyond the arc during the Summer League and 57.1% in limited preseason action.
While it remains to be seen if Minix will secure a spot on the Spurs' 15-man roster, his chances appear slim.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces