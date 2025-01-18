San Antonio Spurs Forward Jeremy Sochan Visits Local Air Force Base
SAN ANTONIO — The morning of Salute Night, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan took a visit to JBSA Randolph Air Force Base in what's become an annual tradition for the team and USAA.
While he was there, the forward spent time with the 559th Flying Training Squadron, experienced a flight simulator and toured a T-6 aircraft before meeting with members of the squadron for photos and autographs.
Sochan has been sidelined with back pain since Jan. 6 when the Spurs played the Chicago Bulls at United Center. As a precautionary measure, San Antonio is choosing to play it conservatively, but the 21-year-old is progressing nicely.
"He's doing great," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said Friday. "Very close. I know I've said that a couple of times, but I think in the next game or two, he'll play."
Spurs Legend Pau Gasol to be Inducted to FIBA Hall of Fame
Another class of FIBA Hall-of-Famers is set to join the ranks in May, and a Spurs legend is among it.
Announced by the governing body of the sport Thursday, Pau Gasol will join Dawn Staley, Andrew Bogut, Mike Krzyzewski and five others in the most recent class of honorees, marking Gasol's second Hall-of-Fame induction after joining the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.
Gasol won three Olympic medals, a FIBA World Cup and three EuroBasket titles with Spain while also boasting two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers as a six-time NBA All-Star. He played in San Antonio from 2016-2019.
The full list of inductees is below:
- Alphonse Bilé (Côte d'Ivoire)
- Andrew Bogut (Australia)
- Leonor Borrell (Cuba)
- Pau Gasol (Spain)
- Fadi El Khatib (Lebanon)
- Ticha Penicheiro (Portugal)
- Ratko Radovanovic (Serbia)
- Dawn Staley (USA)
- Mike Krzyzewski (USA)
Spurs, PSG Announce 'Special Initiataves' in Paris
As the San Antonio Spurs prepare for their trip to Paris, France, international fans might have something a little extra to be excited for.
Friday morning, the Silver & Black announced that it would be teaming up with Paris Saint-Germain for a series of events while the Spurs are in town for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers, including a merchandise collection.
“As a global organization, the Spurs are deeply committed to fostering connections that extend beyond the court,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said. “This collaboration highlights the importance of engaging with the Paris community and fans while celebrating a shared love of sports with a highly regarded organization like Paris Saint-Germain."
Per the Spurs, the following will be included in the weeklong festivities:
Collaborative Learning Opportunities
Members of the PSG and Spurs front offices will dedicate time to learning from one another on topics including community impact, brand development, fan engagement and sporting innovation. These collaborative moments will be designed to share best practices and foster creative problem-solving toward common challenges facing sporting organizations.
Spurs Community Leadership Institute – Women in Sports, Paris
The Spurs Community Leadership Institute, a global collective impact initiative focusing on developing the next generation of transformative leaders, will host a one-day leadership summit in partnership with PSG. The program will engage 50 women leaders in sports, government officials and community. The experience will be centered on advancing women in sports, leadership development and leveraging sports as a catalyst for social impact.
This effort reflects the shared commitment of both the Spurs and PSG to belonging and social impact. The Spurs Community Leadership Institute is a flagship program of Spurs impact initiatives and one part of their global dedication to fostering leadership and addressing diverse community needs. Similarly, PSG’s programs, such as "PSG For Communities," have supported initiatives like "Allez les Filles!" which has positively impacted nearly 550 young girls. Together, these efforts exemplify how both organizations use the power of sports to inspire change and uplift communities around the world.
Exclusive Collaborative Product Launch
In collaboration with PSG, a limited-edition collection will be available exclusively from 21 January to 26 January. The collection will be sold at PSG’s flagship stores at 92 Avenue des Champs-Élysées and 14 Rue Claude Farrère, with a special launch activation at both locations. This initiative celebrates and integrates into the rich cultural tapestry of Paris, showcasing the power of art and sports to connect communities.
Attendance at PSG vs. Manchester City Match
Spurs players will attend the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Manchester City on Wednesday, January 22, showcasing their support for Paris’s vibrant sports culture.