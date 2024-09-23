San Antonio Spurs Future: Are Fans in Favor of a New Downtown Stadium?
The University of Texas at San Antonio's Center for Public Opinion Research recently surveyed 692 Bexar County voters between September 11-16, covering a range of topics.
Among the key issues were the upcoming 2024 presidential election, proposed San Antonio charter amendments, and the possibility of building downtown stadiums for the San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Missions.
The results, first reported by KSAT.com, reveal that 41% of likely Bexar County voters oppose relocating the San Antonio Spurs to a downtown arena, while 36% are in favor of the move. Another 23% of respondents either remain undecided or expressed no opinion on the matter.
What are the Concerns?
The idea of a downtown arena has been a recurring discussion among city planners and sports enthusiasts, particularly as urban revitalization efforts continue in San Antonio. A move downtown could potentially boost local businesses and drive more traffic to the city's core, but concerns about cost, traffic, and the future of the Spurs' current arena linger.
Currently, the Spurs have a long-term lease with Frost Bank Center, located on the East Side of San Antonio. The arena, which has been home to the team for years, is owned by Bexar County, and the lease agreement runs through 2032. Despite the existing contract, speculation about future plans has grown as downtown stadium proposals are floated for both the Spurs and other local sports teams like the San Antonio Missions.
As of now, neither the Spurs organization nor city officials have publicly announced any formal plans regarding a potential downtown stadium, leaving room for continued debate among residents and fans.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs
'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
Tre Jones' Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024