Stephen Curry Named Player of the Week Ahead of Spurs vs. Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs get set to face the Golden State Warriors and superstar guard Stephen Curry Monday night.

The San Antonio Spurs (6-7) will be facing the Golden State Warriors (5-8) and guard Stephen Curry Monday night at Chase Center. The four-time champion, eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA First Team selection, two-time MVP and the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers made will look to

Add Western Conference Player of the Week near the bottom of Curry's long list of accolades, as the league Monday announced that the Golden State superstar has been awarded the honor after some stellar play as of late.

Over the past week -- which included three games for Golden State -- Curry has averaged 38 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 64.1 percent from the field, and 50 percent from 3-point range.

This included an eruption in Golden State's 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 7. Curry totaled a season-high 47 points on 7 of 12 shooting from deep to go along with eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers.

Despite the Warriors' lack of wins, Curry is second in the NBA in scoring (32.8) headed into Monday's matchup with the Spurs. And in what should be an offensive shootout against San Antonio, Curry could begin this week hot as well.

The defense for the Warriors (119.2 points) and Spurs (118.8) are first and second, respectively, for most points allowed per game this season. But at the same time, both teams remain exceptional on offense, as the Spurs are first in the league in assists per game (29.3) while Golden State is fourth (28.5).

The Warriors and Spurs tip-off at 9 p.m. CT from Chase Center Monday night.

