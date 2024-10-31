Inside The Spurs

WATCH: Harrison Barnes Blows-By Chet Holmgren for Powerful Slam

On Wednesday night, the newly acquired San Antonio Spur put himself on the highlight reel.

Chase Gemes

Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) goes up for a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) goes up for a basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes blew right past a stumbling Chet Holmgren en route to a commanding slam dunk.

As Holmgren tried to close-out against Barnes on the perimeter, the forward decided to instead run past him to the basket, getting an easy two points and a place on the game's highlight reel.

A dunk like that is bound to get some attention, but when it's against one of the NBA's brightest young stars, that puts it on another level. Even at veteran status, Barnes can still make plays that impress the crowd watching.

For live updates and more on Barnes and the Spurs' game against the Thunder, check out San Antonio Spurs on SI's coverage as the action unfolds.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'

Published
Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Home/News