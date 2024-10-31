WATCH: Harrison Barnes Blows-By Chet Holmgren for Powerful Slam
In the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes blew right past a stumbling Chet Holmgren en route to a commanding slam dunk.
As Holmgren tried to close-out against Barnes on the perimeter, the forward decided to instead run past him to the basket, getting an easy two points and a place on the game's highlight reel.
A dunk like that is bound to get some attention, but when it's against one of the NBA's brightest young stars, that puts it on another level. Even at veteran status, Barnes can still make plays that impress the crowd watching.
