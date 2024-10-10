San Antonio Spurs Icon Danny Green Retires After 15-Year NBA Career
Veteran NBA sharpshooter Danny Green announced his retirement on Thursday, capping off an illustrious 15-year career, much of which was defined by his time with the San Antonio Spurs.
Green, known for his elite three-point shooting and defense, played a crucial role in the Spurs' success during the 2010s, including their 2014 NBA Championship run.
Green joined the Spurs in 2010 after bouncing between the G League and short stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Under Gregg Popovich’s system, he quickly blossomed into a versatile two-way player, becoming a key starter during the team’s stretch of dominance.
His ability to space the floor with his shooting and lock down opposing wings made him indispensable during his time in San Antonio.
Green's crowning moment with the Spurs came during the 2014 Finals against the Miami Heat, where his shooting and defense helped San Antonio secure their fifth NBA title.
His NBA Finals record-breaking performance in 2013, where he made 27 three-pointers, cemented him as one of the league’s premier shooters.
In total, Green spent eight seasons with the Spurs, earning All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2017 and leaving a legacy as one of the franchise’s best role players.
Beyond his contributions on the court, he was also beloved for his professionalism and leadership.
