Spurs Preseason Profile: Could Isaiah Roby Find Major Role this Season?

Isaiah Roby was an under-the-radar addition for the San Antonio Spurs over the offseason. What could he bring for the team in the 2022-23 campaign?

After a 102-99 preseason loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, it still remains unclear where the San Antonio Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich stand when it comes to the starting lineup this season.

But regardless of who starts, Isaiah Roby is one of the team's offseason acquisitions that's sure to find a significant role if his play in preseason is any indication.

Roby only had four points and six rebounds on Thursday, but posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench in the preseason-opening loss to the Houston Rockets, garnering some compliments from Popovich as a result.

2021-22 Season Review

The Thunder released Roby over the offseason after he spent the last three seasons with the team. He was selected with the 45th overall pick in 2019 out of Nebraska, but has crafted himself into an NBA player that has proven versatility on both ends of the court.

Last season, he averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 51.4 percent shooting and went 44-99 (44 percent) from deep. Making 44 percent from that range with just under 100 attempts bodes well for his longterm usage as a shooter, especially considering he has a nice-looking shot that can extend out a few feet behind the line. His ability to get his feet and lower body set pre-catch allows him to get off a quick shot that can beat the closeout easily.

He totaled a career-high 30 points on 11 of 13 shooting in an overtime win over the Portland Trailblazers in March.

Against the Blazers a week later, he added a career-high six blocks in the fourth-to-last game of the season and has shown he can be a disruptor on the inside as well.

2022-23 Season Preview

Based on the fact he has few weaknesses in his game and has already fallen in favor with Popovich, Spurs fan could look back and say he was the steal of the 2022 offseason for the team.

He likely won't start many games, as his shooting ability and size leaves him more adequate for a bench role to spell Jakob Poeltl once he goes to the bench.

But Roby is certainly a player that can make an impact as a small-ball five and could very well close out games for the Spurs if Pop wants to avoid the poplar "Hack-A-Poeltl" situation.

Look for him to play a role in the pick-and-pop game while providing adequate spacing on the offensive end.

