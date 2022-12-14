No Target Return Date for Spurs' Jakob Poeltl Amid Knee Injury

It remains to be seen when Jakob Poeltl will make his return to the San Antonio Spurs' lineup as he recovers form a knee injury.

The San Antonio Spurs have played six consecutive games without starting center Jakob Poeltl in their lineup. He is set to miss a seventh straight game, given he's already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs last had Poeltl available to play on Nov. 26 in their 143-138 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was unable to play after already racking up 12 points and nine rebounds in 10 minutes before suffering a knee injury.

On Tuesday, Poeltl told reporters there isn't a target date for his return from a knee bone bruise. He considers the process currently as being day-to-day and his knee has "been feeling good."

“We’re taking it day by day," Poeltl said. "I’ve been doing more and more in my workouts, there’s some more contact in there, and it’s been feeling good.”

On the season, Poeltl has appeared in 20 games for the Spurs. He has averaged 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game. It's been another strong season for San Antonio's starting center in what has become a rebuilding year.

In Poeltl's absence, the Spurs have relied more on Zach Collins and Charles Bassey at the center position. San Antonio has experienced success with both options, giving them a closer look at alternative options as Poeltl plays out a contract year.

