Spurs' Jeremy Sochan 'Up for Challenge' of Facing Zion Williamson vs. Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan isn’t backing down from one of the NBA’s most unique players.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan has been tasked with tons of responsibility on the defensive end this season, as coach Gregg Popovich routinely has had him defend the opposing team's best player.

But when the Spurs host the New Orleans Pelicans at AT&T Center Wednesday night, Sochan will face arguably the most physically-daunting challenge thus far in his rookie career. He'll likely be matched up with Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson, who has proven to be one of the most explosive and efficient interior scorers in NBA history.

But Sochan, who has shown little fear this season, is ready for the challenge.

"He's a great player," Sochan said of Williamson. "I think there's gonna be a lot to learn. It's gonna be a challenge, but I'm up for it.”

Williamson’s interior scoring prowess is apparent when considering that he leads the Pelicans in scoring (22.3) despite being in an offense that features elite offensive weapons like CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram. He’s also 16th in the league in shooting percentage (56 percent), the highest of anyone averaging 20 points or more.

Sochan got an in-person glimpse of what Williamson can do when the Spurs lost to the Pelicans and 111-97 in the preseason. Williamson posted eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.

"I remember watching him a little bit and then we played them in preseason,” Sochan said. “But he's a big guy, athletic. I'm gonna have to stop that, but I'm excited.”

Not many players admit “excitement” prior to facing a player of Williamson’s caliber. But it serves as another chance for Sochan to prove why was taken No. 9 overall in June.

