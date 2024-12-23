San Antonio Spurs Keep Climbing In Week 10 NBA Power Rankings
The San Antonio Spurs had a successful week, defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in the final two games of a short home stint. The Spurs pair of wins moved them into the play-in portion of the NBA playoff picture as the season heats up this week by celebrating a full slate of Christmas Day games.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann bumped the Spurs up three spots in his weekly power rankings to No. 16. San Antonio is the ninth best Western Conference team in the rankings, mirroring their current position in the standings entering the new week.
San Antonio faces a huge week full of opportunity as they'll play four road games over the next seven days. The Spurs play the No. 23 Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the No. 7 New York Knicks on Wednesday, the No. 24 Brooklyn Nets on Friday and the No. 12 Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
NBA.com Power Rankings: Week 10
1. Cleveland Cavaliers (25-4)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder (22-5)
3. Boston Celtics (22-6)
4. Memphis Grizzlies (20-9)
5. Dallas Mavericks (18-10)
6. Houston Rockets (19-9)
7. New York Knicks (18-10)
8. Milwaukee Bucks (15-12)
9. Orlando Magic (18-12)
10. Denver Nuggets (15-11)
11. Golden State Warriors (15-12)
12. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13)
13. Miami Heat (13-13)
14. LA Clippers (16-13)
15. Los Angeles Lakers (16-12)
16. San Antonio Spurs (15-13) (↑3)
17. Atlanta Hawks (14-15)
18. Indiana Pacers (14-15)
19. Phoenix Suns (14-13)
20. Sacramento Kings (13-17)
21. Chicago Bulls (13-16)
22. Detroit Pistons (12-17)
23. Philadelphia 76ers (9-17)
24. Brooklyn Nets (11-17)
25. Utah Jazz (7-20)
26. Toronto Raptors (7-22)
27. Portland Trail Blazers (9-19)
28. Charlotte Hornets (7-21)
29. New Orleans Pelicans (5-25)
30. Washington Wizards (4-22)
