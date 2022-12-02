Keldon Johnson Reaches Spurs Milestone Amidst Recent Cold Stretch

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson has struggled mightily from the field over the month of November, but reached a career milestone in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After a red hot start to the season, the San Antonio Spurs, along with forward Keldon Johnson have cooled off mightily the past few weeks.

After winning five of its first seven games to start the season, San Antonio has since lost nine straight, along with 14 of its last 15 contests dating back to November 2nd.

For Johnson, the fourth-year wing started the season shooting the lights out - scoring over 17 points in seven straight games to start the year.

However, the 22-year-old's past three weeks have been anything but efficient, shooting just 37 percent from the field over the month of November and a combined 32 of 117 over his past six outings.

“I feel like every player goes through rough patches,” Johnson said following the Spurs loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

And despite shooting just 10 of 28 from the field in that game, Johnson remains confident in the ability getting back to creating offense for his team.

“It’s hard to shoot the ball at however percentage I was shooting at the beginning of the season, started really hot, and then a little setback came and I adjusted and I came back here ready to go," Johnson said. "I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough. They continued to believe in me through all the rough patches, telling me to continue shooting the ball and things like that.”

But there is always a positive in every negative situation, as Johnson made Spurs history in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder - becoming just the fifth Spurs player to record 1,000 career field goals in their first 200 games.

Reaching this feat in just 181 games, Johnson joins David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Alvin Robertson and Gene Banks in this milestone.

Johnson and the Spurs are back in action tomorrow night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

