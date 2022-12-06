Spurs' Keldon Johnson Talks About 'Unfortunate' Absence of Gregg Popovich

The San Antonio Spurs have been without their legendary head coach for the past two games.

The San Antonio Spurs have had their fair share of struggles, losses, and injuries this season. But the sudden absence of coach Gregg Popovich before Friday's meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans topped a long list of worries for the team.

Popovich's absence is due to an undisclosed minor medical procedure that was reported to keep him out for at least two games. The legendary head coach also missed San Antonio's 123-92 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson recently spoke on what it's like not having Popovich on the sideline. He admitted that it's been "unfortunate" but remains optimistic amid Pop's inevitable return.



"Having Pop out is definitely unfortunate," Johnson said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. "We hope we get him back soon. The main thing is that his health is great, and as far as what we hear, he is in great condition. But having coach Brown is great. We have a great coaching staff, all around."

Assistant coach Brett Brown has taken over in the meantime and said that Popovich is "fine." He believes the head coach will be back for Thursday's meeting with the Houston Rockets.

"We believe so. He is fine," Brown said. "That's what people should hear the loudest. It was just a minor situation, and you'll have to deal with me for another night, another afternoon. But he is fine."

The Spurs will have arguably their best chance at snapping an 11-game losing streak against a Rockets team (6-17) that has had its fair share of struggles as well this season.

The two I-10 rivals will tip off at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

