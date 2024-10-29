Live Updates: Spurs Host Rockets for 2nd Straight Matchup
Same venue. Same team. Same time — almost.
The San Antonio Spurs are welcoming back their in-state rivals for another matchup after what ended up being a nail-biter Saturday night, and the last time out, they took care of business.
Victor Wembanyama came alive, notching an efficient 29 points and posting three blocks, while Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes hit their shots from beyond the arc and Keldon Johnson filled in as a spark plug off the bench.
READ MORE: Wembanyama Shakes Off Early-Season Rust in Spurs' Win
As a team, San Antonio out-rebounded Houston and scored more paint points in an aggressive showing which turned scrappy, though Chris Paul largely dismissed a scuffle between Wembanyama and Dillon Brooks.
“Y’all done seen a lot worse," the veteran explained. "Steve Nash ran into the doggone scorer’s table, right? They bleeding and all that stuff … come on, man. We're NBA players.”
Key to the second game between these two teams will be whoever dominates the boards. If Wembanyama has another strong outing and gets help from his supporting cast, the Spurs will put themselves in a strong position to nab another victory.
Add in winning the rebound battle? The odds only increase.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the contest:
Pregame:
- Spurs opt for the same starting lineup as their previous two games: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama.
