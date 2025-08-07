Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Make Announcement on Final Two-Way Roster Spot

The San Antonio Spurs announced the signings of Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix to two-way contracts for next season.

Matt Guzman

Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Harrison Ingram (55) play around with a ball in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and forward Harrison Ingram (55) play around with a ball in celebration of Fan Appreciation Day after a victory over the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Ingram is still one of the youngest on the San Antonio Spurs' roster, but for the summer, he was 'Vet.'

"It's a little weird for me," Ingram said of no longer being the rookie in San Antonio. "I'm still younger than some of the guys, but they call me 'Vet.' That's cool. I'll be 'Vet.'"

Ingram joined Mike Noyes' summer roster as an NBA sophomore with a qualifying offer to return in two-way capacity. Despite the nod of faith from the Spurs, he struggled early in Las Vegas before eventually notching a 15-point outing against the Utah Jazz in Game 3.

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram
Mar 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Ingram (55) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

His performance didn't solidify his spot on Mitch Johnson's roster — he'd already earned that — but it did prove his offseason work had paid off.

"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," he said.

San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Harrison Ingram (55) flexes after a basket during the Austin Spurs vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce
Feb 2, 2024; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs two-way forward Harrison Ingram (55) flexes after a basket during the Austin Spurs vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce NBA G League game. / Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

Ingram Signs Final Two-Way Contract

Ingram agreed to a two-way contract with the Spurs Wednesday morning; the deal is his second with the team and completes San Antonio's season allotment. It still has one standard roster spot available.

"I feel like I have a feel for the game," Ingram said. "I'm (now) sharpening my mechanics. Changing a few things in my shot and working on my defense."

The forward noted the value of "3-and-D" wings on championship-caliber teams — both areas were focuses for him in offseason training.

"Going through my first year, I watched how (Harrison Barnes) prepared," he said. "(Chris Paul). It changed my workouts. I feel like the game has slowed down. I feel more confident."

After re-signing Riley Minix to a similar deal, the Spurs will have a pair of familiar faces splitting time between San Antonio and Austin next season. Joining them will be Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia, who inked his deal in late July.

San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix
Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Riley Minix (27) shoots in the second half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As far as Ingram is concerned, it isn't just his fellow two-way signees he's excited about playing with next season. Especially with the Spurs primed for Western Conference contention.

"Iron sharpens iron," Ingram said. "There's nothing better than me guarding Steph(on Castle) one-on-one. Me guarding Keldon (Johnson) one-on-one. There's nothing else you can simulate that would be better for me."

The future is bright for the San Antonio Spurs.

