San Antonio Spurs Make Announcement on Final Two-Way Roster Spot
SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Ingram is still one of the youngest on the San Antonio Spurs' roster, but for the summer, he was 'Vet.'
"It's a little weird for me," Ingram said of no longer being the rookie in San Antonio. "I'm still younger than some of the guys, but they call me 'Vet.' That's cool. I'll be 'Vet.'"
Ingram joined Mike Noyes' summer roster as an NBA sophomore with a qualifying offer to return in two-way capacity. Despite the nod of faith from the Spurs, he struggled early in Las Vegas before eventually notching a 15-point outing against the Utah Jazz in Game 3.
His performance didn't solidify his spot on Mitch Johnson's roster — he'd already earned that — but it did prove his offseason work had paid off.
"I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," he said.
Ingram Signs Final Two-Way Contract
Ingram agreed to a two-way contract with the Spurs Wednesday morning; the deal is his second with the team and completes San Antonio's season allotment. It still has one standard roster spot available.
"I feel like I have a feel for the game," Ingram said. "I'm (now) sharpening my mechanics. Changing a few things in my shot and working on my defense."
The forward noted the value of "3-and-D" wings on championship-caliber teams — both areas were focuses for him in offseason training.
"Going through my first year, I watched how (Harrison Barnes) prepared," he said. "(Chris Paul). It changed my workouts. I feel like the game has slowed down. I feel more confident."
After re-signing Riley Minix to a similar deal, the Spurs will have a pair of familiar faces splitting time between San Antonio and Austin next season. Joining them will be Summer League standout David Jones-Garcia, who inked his deal in late July.
As far as Ingram is concerned, it isn't just his fellow two-way signees he's excited about playing with next season. Especially with the Spurs primed for Western Conference contention.
"Iron sharpens iron," Ingram said. "There's nothing better than me guarding Steph(on Castle) one-on-one. Me guarding Keldon (Johnson) one-on-one. There's nothing else you can simulate that would be better for me."
The future is bright for the San Antonio Spurs.
