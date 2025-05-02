San Antonio Spurs Make Announcement on Gregg Popovich's Successor
Mitch Johnson had himself a year-long tryout, of sorts, to become the eventual successor of 29-year San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. It went well.
Friday afternoon, just an hour after the news that Popovich, who has been recovering from a mild stroke he suffered on Nov. 2, 2024, would be stepping away from coaching and transitioning to a full-time role as the Spurs' president of basketball operations, Johnson was announced as the franchise's 19th head coach succeeding the winningest coach in NBA history.
"We are thrilled for Mitch Johnson to be our next head coach," Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt said in a release. "Throughout his decade in the organization we have seen that Mitch has the right values, poise and potential to lead us into the future."
Johnson started with San Antonio in 2016 as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, San Antonio's G League affiliate, where he helped guide the team to the 2018 G League Championship. He then spent six seasons as an assistant coach on Popovich's staff before taking over as the team's acting coach in Popovich's absence.
Now he'll carry the same role he has all season into the forseeable future; he'll do so backed by the organization, and several other coaches around the league.
“Mitch and I got to know each other a little bit with USA Basketball over the past couple of summers," Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I’m a fan of just a wonderful person who stepped into a pretty difficult spot and really had the team playing at a high level before the injuries really hit hard."
When Johnson first landed the acting coach job, it seemed near impossible to fill the shoes of the 76-year-old who occupied the role before him. Perhaps it still is. Johnson can find solace, however, knowing that Popovich will still have his hands on the Spurs.
“While my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach,” Popovich said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me.”
The septuagenarian also gave Johnson his seal of approval.
"Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job," Popovich said in February after announcing he'd miss the rest of the season to prioritize his health, "and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding."
Popovich leaves the sidelines after amassing an NBA-best 1,422 wins and five championships. He also won 170 playoff games with the Spurs, the most by any coach with any one team, and earned a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Fame — an honor he still dismisses.
"I'm not a Hall-of-Fame guy," he famously said.
The duties of coaching now fall in the lap of Johnson, who's earned the trust of his players and the organization throughout his decade-long tenure with the Spurs.
If he gets his druthers, he'll still warm up Victor Wembanyama personally next season.
"I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity," Johnson said. "I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”
