Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Make Announcement on NBA Preseason Games

The San Antonio Spurs officially have their five-game NBA preseason slate

Matt Guzman

The San Antonio Spurs announced their 2025 NBA preseason slate Monday afternoon.
The San Antonio Spurs announced their 2025 NBA preseason slate Monday afternoon. / Graphic courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have their preseason schedule.

Prior to August's regular season schedule release, the Spurs released their five-game preseason slate, set to begin on Oct. 6. Those games are below. All times CT.

  • Monday, Oct. 6 vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 8 @ Miami Heat (6:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz (7 p.m.)
  • Monday, Oct. 13 @ Indiana (6 p.m.)
  • Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Indiana (7 p.m.)

Per Spurs: "(San Antonio) will host three home games at Frost Bank Center, including a contest against the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, as well as two road games to round out the preseason schedule. This will mark the first time the Spurs have played a preseason game against a team from China."

Tickets for the preseason games go on sale Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster andSpurs.com. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The Spurs' preseason games mark the first chance that Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant — the two Spurs' rookies — will get to log minutes next to their teammates who didn't participate at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Harper, especially, is keen on that.

"I think we can compete with anyone in the league," he said. "We're having that mindset ... we're just going to keep stacking days."

Related Articles

Mailbag: Who's in Starting Lineup? Wembanyama, Offseason, More

Biggest Key for Summer Spurs in Vegas? Starters 'Showing Up'

Where Does Spurs' Roster Stand After Kelly Olynyk Signing?

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News