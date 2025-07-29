San Antonio Spurs Make Announcement on NBA Preseason Games
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have their preseason schedule.
Prior to August's regular season schedule release, the Spurs released their five-game preseason slate, set to begin on Oct. 6. Those games are below. All times CT.
- Monday, Oct. 6 vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Oct. 8 @ Miami Heat (6:30 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz (7 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 13 @ Indiana (6 p.m.)
- Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Indiana (7 p.m.)
Per Spurs: "(San Antonio) will host three home games at Frost Bank Center, including a contest against the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, as well as two road games to round out the preseason schedule. This will mark the first time the Spurs have played a preseason game against a team from China."
Tickets for the preseason games go on sale Tuesday, August 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster andSpurs.com. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.
The Spurs' preseason games mark the first chance that Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant — the two Spurs' rookies — will get to log minutes next to their teammates who didn't participate at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Harper, especially, is keen on that.
"I think we can compete with anyone in the league," he said. "We're having that mindset ... we're just going to keep stacking days."
