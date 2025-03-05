San Antonio Spurs Make History vs Brooklyn Nets
The San Antonio Spurs have always been viewed as one of the more fundamentally sound teams in the NBA, especially since Gregg Popovich has been the head coach. It's been seen in their highlights where they prioritize ball movement, and their franchise's top player, Tim Duncan, is nicknamed The Big Fundamental.
Even though Mitch Johnson is serving as the acting coach with Popovich sidelined, those principles have remained. Facing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, the Spurs walked away with a 127-113 win due to their high efficiency on the offensive end. In addition, their efforts led to them making NBA history in the process.
After posting 37 assists as a team against the Nets, the Spurs became the first team in NBA history to record at least 20 assists for 200 consecutive games. This dates back to December 4th, 2022, the last time the team didn't record 20 or more assists in a 133-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns, where they fell short with 19.
On the season, the Spurs are tied for the third-best assists per game average at 29.2, trailing only the Atlanta Hawks (29.4) and Denver Nuggets (31.1). With De'Aaron Fox now playing alongside one of the top playmakers in NBA history, Chris Paul, it's no surprise the Spurs succeed at setting each other up for baskets.
A great accomplishment for San Antonio; they'd like to see those assists translate into more wins. With Victor Wembanyama out for the remainder of the season, they'll look to capitalize on their high-level playmaking next season and push for their first playoff appearance since 2019.
