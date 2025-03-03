San Antonio Spurs Make History vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Beyond the scuffle that saw Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams, and Julian Champagnie ejected late in the third quarter, there were quite a few digestible things for the San Antonio Spurs.
Luckily for them, not every one was negative.
With no Victor Wembanyama, who made his first appearance on the team bench since being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, San Antonio knew it was going to have to rely on another facet of its game to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
By the end of the first quarter, it found out what that was likely to be.
The Spurs made 16 3-pointers in the first half en route to a 77-72 first-half lead, setting a franchise record. Stephon Castle, who finished with 32 points, led the charge with four, while Harrison Barnes followed him with three. Champagnie, Chris Paul, and De'Aaron Fox added two each and Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan logged one.
The Spurs went on to lose to the Thunder 146-132, allowing a season-high points to offset the win they found in Memphis to close out their annual Rodeo Road Trip.
Next up for them is another home contest against the Brooklyn Nets, where they'll make another bid at earning a win to inch them closer to a Western Conference Play-In Tournament bid.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday.
