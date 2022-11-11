Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Optimistic After Loss vs. Grizzlies: 'A Good Night'

Even in close losses, the San Antonio Spurs continue to shine bright with potential.

The competitive fire of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will always be there. It's something that'll likely never dissipate from the legendary head coach long after he calls it quits.

But in a season of rebuilding for a Spurs team that has still managed to exceed expectations, he's still learning to appreciate growth even in tough losses.

The team experienced arguably it's toughest loss up tp this point in the season on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. In a 124-122 overtime thriller, Spurs forward Keldon Johnson barely missed on a game-winner at the end of regulation. Devin Vassell would do the same in overtime, leaving a game-winning 3-pointer short off the rim after San Antonio had gone on a furious rally during the extra fives minutes.

"To play them the way we did tonight feels really good," he said. "You're always disappointed when you lose, but so many good things. These guys are growing and playing the way they need to play to win. So it was a good night."

Hanging tough with a Grizzlies team that will be contending in the Western Conference come playoff time seemed to have brought some pleasure to Popovich.

Still, the heart-breaker marked San Antonio fifth-consecutive loss after the team had jumped out to a 5-2 start to begin the NBA season. Clearly, as Pop said, the ability to win is there and growing, but the Spurs remain a young team with brighter days ahead of them.

However, the Spurs (5-7) face arguably the tallest task of the young season on Friday night at the AT&T Center. San Antonio will aim for continued growth against the Milwaukee Bucks (10-1), who march into the Alamo City with the best record in the NBA. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.

