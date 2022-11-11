Spurs vs. Bucks: Another Upset in Store?

The San Antonio Spurs have remained competitive in the few matchups against the always-dangerous Milwaukee Bucks over the past couple of seasons.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title in 2021, the team's first championship since 1971.

But as the San Antonio Spurs (5-7) get set to host the league-best Bucks (10-1) at the AT&T Center Friday night, they can look back on some recent performances against the perennial Eastern Conference contenders to find some motivation.



Of course, these Spurs are much different from last year and the year before. But San Antonio has split the season series with Milwaukee for four straight years. This is hardly a fluke either, as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been active and led Milwaukee in scoring during each of San Antonio's wins.

Arguably the best of the Spurs' wins in the series came in May 2021 right before Milwaukee's Finals run. San Antonio routed the Bucks 146-125 at home, as the Spurs shot a scorching 17 of 29 from 3-point range and had four players reach the 20-point mark.

While the Spurs were able to dominate the Bucks two seasons ago, Milwaukee hasn't been able to do the same. Six of San Antonio's last seven losses to the Bucks have been single-digit defeats.

Despite having some middling rosters over the past few seasons, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is all too familiar Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, who spent 18 years as an assistant coach in San Antonio before departing in 2013. This has seemingly given the Spurs an edge based on recent results.



For two teams that only play twice a season barring a matchup in the NBA Finals, meetings between the Spurs and the Bucks are often more memorable due to the rarity.

Hopefully that trend continues Friday night. Tip-off in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. CT.



