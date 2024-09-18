The San Antonio Minute: How Has Victor Wembanyama Changed the NBA's Dynamic?
Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA with a world of expectations, and despite a lowly record for his San Antonio Spurs after one season, what the rookie showed on the court was worth the hype.
What he's done off of it, however? Even better. At least according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Speaking after a Board of Governor's meeting, Silver spoke on parity across the league and how Wembanyama helped spearhead its increase. He didn't go a huge-market team, but he didn't need to.
"I don’t think anybody is out there saying there’s a ceiling on Victor Wembanyama’s popularity because he’s playing in San Antonio as opposed to a bigger market," he said.
READ MORE: How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
How much bigger could the Spurs' market get? Are they as competitive as they could be?
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Austin Spurs AGM
'Huge Global Star': How Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity