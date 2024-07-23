Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Who Deserves A 2-Way Contract After Summer League?

Counting out Jamaree Bouyea, who signed a two-year two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs last season, there are two more open spots remaining. After NBA 2K25 Summer League, who might deserve them, and who might not?

Matt Guzman

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Donvan Williams (97) talks with Portland Trail Blazers guard Kendrick Davis (52) during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Donvan Williams (97) talks with Portland Trail Blazers guard Kendrick Davis (52) during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Following a 4-1 finish at NBA 2K25 Summer League, the San Antonio Spurs have some decisions to make regarding their two-way roster spots.

Standout point guard Jamaree Bouyea has one of them locked down after singing a two-year two-way deal with the team at the end of last season, so only two spots remain. That's where the conversation is to be had.

READ MORE: How Jamaree Bouyea Continues to Prove Worth in Summer League

Rookie forward Harrison Ingram certainly made a case for grabbing one of the others with his shooting and offensive showing, and considering he was selected by the Spurs in the second round, he's likely a player the team wants to keep around.

As for the third spot, there are a few other candidates.

Join Matt Guzman from San Antonio Spurs On SI to find out who they might be.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News