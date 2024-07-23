The San Antonio Minute: Who Deserves A 2-Way Contract After Summer League?
Following a 4-1 finish at NBA 2K25 Summer League, the San Antonio Spurs have some decisions to make regarding their two-way roster spots.
Standout point guard Jamaree Bouyea has one of them locked down after singing a two-year two-way deal with the team at the end of last season, so only two spots remain. That's where the conversation is to be had.
Rookie forward Harrison Ingram certainly made a case for grabbing one of the others with his shooting and offensive showing, and considering he was selected by the Spurs in the second round, he's likely a player the team wants to keep around.
As for the third spot, there are a few other candidates.
