The San Antonio Minute: Why Blake Wesley Could Be Due For Much-Improved Season

San Antonio Spurs point guard Blake Wesley has shown flashes of high potential during his time with the Spurs, but he certainly does have more to prove.

Matt Guzman

Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Apr 5, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama remains at the center of everything San Antonio Spurs, but who are the players around him who will help elevate the Silver & Black in the Western Conference?

"5 Beyond Wemby" has explored exactly that, and Day 3 focused on third-year point guard Blake Wesley.

A Notre Dame product, Wesley has shown flashes of high potential during his time with the Spurs, but he certainly does have more to prove. On defense, he's proven to be a pest — something any franchise looks for — but, as Gregg Popovich says, he's still learning the point guard role.

As Year 3 comes around for the point guard, he'll have another opportunity to showcase what he's capable of. Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper:

