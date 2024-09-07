The San Antonio Minute: Why Blake Wesley Could Be Due For Much-Improved Season
Victor Wembanyama remains at the center of everything San Antonio Spurs, but who are the players around him who will help elevate the Silver & Black in the Western Conference?
"5 Beyond Wemby" has explored exactly that, and Day 3 focused on third-year point guard Blake Wesley.
A Notre Dame product, Wesley has shown flashes of high potential during his time with the Spurs, but he certainly does have more to prove. On defense, he's proven to be a pest — something any franchise looks for — but, as Gregg Popovich says, he's still learning the point guard role.
As Year 3 comes around for the point guard, he'll have another opportunity to showcase what he's capable of. Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to dive deeper: