San Antonio Spurs Move Up in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a light week with games last week, on Friday and Sunday on the road against Portland and at home against Minnesota respectively. San Antonio took care of business against the inferior Trail Blazers, but couldn't overcome the Timberwolves' strong defense to split the week's games 1-1.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann respected San Antonio's efforts, given the current health, or lack thereof, of the roster. Schuhmann moved the Spurs up one position in his NBA Power Rankings to No. 19.
Read More:'No Nonsense': Undermanned Spurs Glad to Have 'Tough' Stephon Castle Back in Lineup
The Spurs have another manageable week with opportunities to improve in the standings as they face the No. 14 Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at home and No. 28 Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at home. Two victories could move San Antonio from its No. 11 position in the Western Conference into the play-in portion of the playoff picture.
NBA.com Power Rankings: Week 9
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5)
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-4)
3. Boston Celtics (21-5)
4. Dallas Mavericks (17-9)
5. Memphis Grizzlies (18-9)
6. Houston Rockets (17-9)
7. New York Knicks (16-10)
8. Milwaukee Bucks (14-11)
9. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11)
10. Miami Heat (13-10)
11. Orlando Magic (17-11)
12. Denver Nuggets (13-10)
13. Golden State Warriors (14-11)
14. Atlanta Hawks (14-13)
15. Pheonix Suns (14-11)
16. LA Clippers (14-12)
17. Sacramento Kings (13-13)
18. Los Angeles Lakers (14-12)
19. San Antonio Spurs (13-13) (↑1)
20. Indiana Pacers (12-15)
21. Philadelphia 76ers (7-16)
22. Chicago Bulls (11-15)
23. Brooklyn Nets (10-15)
24. Detriot Pistons (10-16)
25. Toronto Raptors (7-19)
26. Charlotte Hornets (7-18)
27. Utah Jazz (5-19)
28. Portland Trail Blazers (8-18)
29. New Orleans Pelicans (5-22)
30. Washington Wizards (3-21)
See Also: