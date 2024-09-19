San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup Court and City Edition Uniforms Leaked for 2024-25 Season
A recent leak from the hidden files of NBA 2K25 has revealed the San Antonio Spurs' design for their NBA Cup court.
This year’s court features a striking dark grey palette, prominently showcasing the Spur-in-Texas logo.
The lighter baselines add a sleek touch, making it a beautiful visual for the upcoming season.
In addition to the court design, the Spurs' City Edition uniforms have also been unveiled.
While the new jerseys maintain a design similar to last year's version, they introduce a fresh blue color scheme.
These City Edition jerseys, which were first introduced by the NBA during the 2017-18 season, allow teams to honor their local culture and heritage through unique designs.
Although the Spurs may be considered a long shot for the NBA title this season, their aesthetic appeal will undoubtedly make them a team to watch in terms of style.
The combination of the eye-catching court and the revamped uniforms positions the Spurs as potential leaders in the fashion game for the 2025 season.
As fans eagerly anticipate the official unveiling, it’s clear that while championship aspirations may be uncertain, the Spurs are ready to make a statement on the court.
