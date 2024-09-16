San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Betting Odds: Wembanyama's Impact on Title Hopes
The San Antonio Spurs, one of the NBA's most storied franchises, are currently in a rebuilding phase after two decades of dominance. Under legendary coach Gregg Popovich, the Spurs claimed five NBA championships, thanks to Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili. Known for their disciplined, team-oriented play, the Spurs were a powerhouse for years.
Today, the franchise's future hinges on young talent, particularly 2023-24 All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who has reignited hope for a return to contention.
In terms of betting odds, the Spurs are longshots to win the NBA championship this season, with odds of +15000 at major sportsbooks. While they may not be contenders yet, the Spurs' solid foundation and bright young core could offer intriguing value in the future for patient bettors, especially with the addition of veteran point guard Chris Paul.
2024-25 NBA Finals Championship Odds - Bet MGM
1. Boston Celtics: +310
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: +700
3. New York Knicks: +900
4. Philadelphia 76ers: +900
5. Denver Nuggets: +1100
6. Minnesota Timberwolves: +1100
7. Dallas Mavericks: +1100
8. Milwaukee Bucks: +1400
9. Phoenix Suns: +1500
10. Cleveland Cavaliers: +3500
11. Memphis Grizzlies: +3500
12. Los Angeles Lakers: +4000
13. Orlando Magic: +4000
14. Golden State Warriors: +4000
15. New Orleans Pelicans: +4500
16. Miami Heat: +5000
17. Indiana Pacers: +6600
18. Sacramento Kings: +6600
19. Houston Rockets: +8000
20. Los Angeles Clippers: +8000
21. San Antonio Spurs: +15000
22. Atlanta Hawks: +50000
23. Utah Jazz: +50000
24. Washington Wizards: +100000
25. Chicago Bulls: +100000
26. Brooklyn Nets: +100000
27. Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
28. Detroit Pistons: +100000
29. Toronto Raptors: +100000
30. Charlotte Hornets: +100000
