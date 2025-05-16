San Antonio Spurs Not Predicted to Extend First-Round Pick
SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old shooting guard still looking to carve out a role for himself in the NBA isn't uncommon. It can sometimes take a few teams to do so, however.
For Malaki Branham, the road hasn't been smooth, though he still has ample time to make an impact. According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, it just might not be in South Texas.
"Branham has shown signs he can space the floor," Pincus wrote in a recent league breakdown, "but San Antonio needs more time to evaluate the ... wing before making a larger financial commitment to him."
Bleacher Report combed through players across the league up for new contracts this summer. In Branham's case, the Spurs have the option to extend him past next season as his rookie deal expires, should they choose to keep him around.
The shooting guard averaged five points and just over one rebound in 9.5 minutes per contest across 47 appearances while shooting over 40 percent from 3, but with a limited role, he hasn't quite made the impact San Antonio hoped he would as a first-round pick.
Branham could be moved in a deal for a star this offseason, but if he remains with the Spurs, he'll have his back against the wall as he continues to try and justify his minutes.
After that, the road may lead him away from San Antonio.